CPI(M) leader Shyamal Chakraborty dies of Covid-19

KOLKATA: Senior CPI(M) leader Shyamal Chakraborty (76) passed away in Kolkata due to Covid-19.

Chakraborty had tested positive for the disease and was admitted in Peerless hospital on July 31. He was on ventilator from August 1. Doctors said that Chakraborty had several comorbidity issues like chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) amongst others which affected his overall health. He was also said to be developing infection in his lungs. Chakraborty suffered two cardiac arrests on Thursday leading to his demise.

Left leaders including Brinda Karat, Surya Kanta Mishra, Biman Bose and Sujan Chakraborty others called up his daughter Ushashri Chkaraborty and shared their condolences. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee too called up Chakraborty’s daughter to offer her condolences and offered to extend any help needed. Mamata also tweeted on the CPIM leader’s demise.

“Saddened at the passing away of veteran leader, former Member of Parliament and former Bengal minister Shyamal Chakraborty. My condolences to his family, friends and supporters,” read the Chief Minister’s tweet.