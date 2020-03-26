'Covidiots' being called out on Twitter for violating lockdown rules amid coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday, informing that we were all to be in self-imposed isolation until the midnight of April 14, in the war against coronavirus. Police is on the streets, trying to enforce the lockdown. But there is simply no reining in some Mumbaikars, it seems.

Every day, many are seen flouting these rules and taking to the streets and grounds to have a good time, social distancing be damned. This has sent concerned citizens into a tizzy. They have been taking pictures of these errant people, and posting them on social media, tagging Mumbai Police.

Covidiots, as these flouters of the lockdown have been labelled, can be seen playing cricket, loitering aimlessly, weathering blows from the law in the course of their defiant outings, at times. However, law-abiding citizens are having none of this, pointing out that treating this lockdown as vacation is a serious violation of rules.

Twitter user Kishan Singh said: "As situation is very critical around the globe due to COVID-19, a complete lockdown has announced but it seems like people in Malwani don't care about it. Even when a police booth is situated right in the area they are not concerned."

In Andheri (E), there was a variation on the theme, as pointed out by Rahul Tripathi: "People are gathering, playing cards and drinking on Marol Pipeline Road behind Star Hub, in J B Nagar."

Accordingly, Mumbai Police have been seeking details from concerned netizens and alerting local police teams to investigate, tweeting: "We request Mumbaikars to stay calm & rest assured that all emergency services & essential commodities will be available throughout the lockdown. The shops will remain open & you may commute as per guidelines to nearby stores.