Covid19 rules: Drones to keep a watch on violators in 6 UP cities

Amid fear of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure the rule of wearing face masks by using drone cameras in the six districts most affected by the coronavirus infection in the state.

Monitoring of crowd in these cities and masks must be round the clock and seven days a week, the court ruled on Tuesday.

These cities are Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Kanpur, Prayagraj and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Uttar Pradesh records over 2,300 cases on Wednesday, most of them are from these industrial cities which are among the most congested ones. State capital tops with 325 cases and five deaths.

A division bench of Justice Siddharth Verma and Justice Ajit Kumar, which is monitoring the government's preparedness to deal with the corona infection, has directed to closely monitor the wearing of masks for at least the next 30 days.

The order not to sell food and drinks in the open will remain in force for the next six weeks.