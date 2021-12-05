e-Paper Get App

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 08:35 AM IST

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | AFP

Omicron: Mumbai prepares action plan for people returning from 'at risk' countries

Hours after India's fourth Omicron case was detected in Mumbai's Dombivli, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the authorities are alert about people returning from 'at risk' countries and have prepared an action plan for it.

Omicron will be in major cities but with mild symptoms: Former CSIR institute

The COVID-19 vaccines administered in India will be effective in the country's fight against the new variant of the virus Omicron and will provide a shield to vaccinated citizens of the country, according to a health expert.

Three persons who arrived in Mumbai from abroad test positive for COVID-19, total rises to 13

Three more passengers who arrived at the Mumbai airport from abroad in the recent days tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, a civic official said.

