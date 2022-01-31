COVID-19: West Bengal govt eases curbs; schools, colleges to reopen from February 3

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday reducing COVID-19 curbs announced that schools for classes 8 to 12 from February 3 in the state.

During a press conference, the CM also announced that the state government has decided to lift some restrictions put in place to contain the spread of Covid-19.

In addition, colleges and universities in West Bengal have also been given the go-ahead to conduct physical classes starting February 3.

She also announced that restaurants, bars and cinema halls can now operate at 75 per cent capacity compared to the earlier 50 per cent. The same applies to sports arenas, which can now operate at 75 per cent seating capacity.

Further, flights from Bombay and Delhi will operate on a daily basis starting today.

Meanwhile, West Bengal's Covid-19 caseload increased to 19,93,606 on Sunday after 3,427 more people tested positive for the virus, 85 less than the previous day's figure, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state recorded 33 fresh coronavirus fatalities which pushed the death toll to 20,583.

On Saturday, the number of new cases and deaths were 3,512 and 35 respectively.

Of the fresh fatalities, eight were recorded from Kolkata, followed by six in North 24 Parganas, five in Howrah and four in Hooghly districts, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients is 97.38 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.03 per cent, the bulletin said.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 04:58 PM IST