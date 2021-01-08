‘COVID-19 vaccines for Indians in next few days’: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): In the next few days, we should be able to give COVID-19 vaccines to our countrymen, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan after his visit to the session site in Government General Hospital in Chennai to review the second dry run for coronavirus vaccination on Friday.

"In a short time, India has done well by developing vaccines... In the next few days, in the near future, we should be able to give these vaccines to our countrymen. It will be given to our healthcare professional followed by frontline workers," the Minister said.

He added that the government has ensured that every detail regarding vaccination is conveyed to the people from the national level to the grassroots level.

"Lakhs of healthcare workers are being trained through these dry runs, and the process to train more is still going on," Dr Vardhan stated.

The Minister is on a visit to Tamil Nadu to oversee the dry run drill for vaccination. He is scheduled to visit Session Site at government Omandurar hospital in Chennai, vaccination centre at Apollo hospital in Chennai, and vaccination centre in Chengalpattu, Chennai.