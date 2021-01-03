'Disgraceful': Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan slams Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh for 'politicising' Covaxin's approval

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday approved Oxford's coronavirus vaccine, Covishield, manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII). Besides, the DCGI also gave emergency use authorization for Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin, which is yet to publish the full extent of its Phase-III trial data on public domain. This has led to a war of words between the Congress and the BJP.

"The Covaxin has not yet had Phase-III trials. Approval was premature and could be dangerous," said Tharoor. "Bharat Biotech is a first-rate enterprise, but it is puzzling that internationally-accepted protocols relating to Phase-III trials are being modified for Covaxin," tweeted Jairam Ramesh. They also demanded clarification from Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan over the same.

Meanwhile, BJP President JP Nadda, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri and now Union Health Dr Harsh Vardhan have hit out at the Congress leaders.

The Health Minister termed Congress' criticism as "disgraceful". He tweeted, "Disgraceful for anyone to politicise such a critical issue. Sh @ShashiTharoor, Sh @yadavakhilesh & Sh @Jairam_Ramesh don't try to discredit well laid out science-backed protocols followed for approving #COVID19vaccines. Wake up & realise you are only discrediting yourselves!"

Dr Harsh Vardhan added that Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is likely to be efficient against the United Kingdom variant of COVID-19.