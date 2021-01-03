COVID-19 vaccines approval: Hardeep Singh Puri slams 'in-house cynics' Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh, Akhilesh Yadav

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday slammed senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh after they questioned the Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) emergency use authorization for Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine. Puri also lashed out at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav after he said that he couldn't "trust the BJP's vaccine".

Puri called these opposition leaders "in-house cynics" and said that they "first questioned the valour of our soldiers & are now unhappy that the two vaccines to get DCGI nod are made in India".

Taking to Twitter, the Civil Aviation Minister wrote, "Our in-house cynics M/s Jairam, Tharoor & Akhilesh are behaving true to form. They first questioned the valour of our soldiers & are now unhappy that the two vaccines to get DCGI nod are made in India. Clearly they are on a quest for permanent political marginalization."