COVID-19 Vaccine Update: India will have 'approved' vaccine by the first quarter of 2021, says Bernstein Research

India is on course to have an "approved" vaccine within the first quarter of the calendar year 2021 and Pune based Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, is well placed to deliver the first vaccine, according to a report out Thursday from Bernstein Research, a top Wall Street research and brokerage firm.

"Globally, there are four candidates that are close to approval by the end of the CY2020 or early 2021. Through partnerships India has access to two of those - AZ/Oxford's viral vector vaccine and Novavax's protein subunit vaccine with AZ/Oxford's vaccine ahead by a quarter," says the Bernstein report, which IANS has reviewed.

"With their existing capabilities and capacities, SII is best positioned to commercialise one or both of the partnered vaccine candidates depending on approval timing, capacities and pricing."

Data from Phase 1 and Phase trials look promising for both these candidates "in terms of safety and the vaccines ability to elicit an immune response". The way things look now, the report indicates that both vaccine candidates "will require two doses to be administered 21/28 days apart".

The report strikes an upbeat tone on India's "global capacity equation" and does not foresee "manufacturing scale-up challenges".