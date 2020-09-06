COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Bharat Biotech gets Centre's nod to start phase 2 trials of Covaxin

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech is all set to conduct phase II clinical trials of coronavirus vaccine Covaxin from Monday. Bharat Biotech received the approval from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation under the Directorate General of Health Services to conduct the phase II trials of Covaxin.

According to a report by Indian Express, Joint Drugs Controller Dr S. Eswara Reddy wrote a letter to Bharat Biotech International, conveying the organisation's nod for conducting the phase II trials. The trials of Covaxin will be conducted on 380 participants, who will have to be screened for four days after they receive the vaccine shots.

The letter mentions that Bharat Biotech's request for approval to initiate phase II clinical trials was examined in consultation with Subject Expert Committee (COVID-19) experts held through virtual meeting on September 3.