COVID-19: Vaccination for children aged 15-18 years began from today; see pics

COVID-19 vaccination drive for beneficiaries in the age bracket of 15-18 years is scheduled began on Monday across the country.

As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, 2021, the vaccination for the age-group 15-18 years was scheduled to begin from January 3, 2022, while administration of precautionary third dose for the vulnerable categories is to commence from January 10, 2022.

Pictures from Ahmedabad, Gujarat:

"We've made a micro plan as per which we'll vaccinate 600 students above 15 years of age with COVAXIN," said Dr Rajnikanth Contractor, Medical Officer-In-Charge of Chandlodiya Urban Health Center, AMC to news agency ANI.

Delhi: Vaccination starts for children in the age group of 15-18 years in Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Laxmi Nagar

"Children are excited to take the vaccine. All the children are being kept in the observation room for 30 minutes," said vaccinator Jyoti Grewal to news agency ANI.

West Bengal | Vaccination begins for children aged 15-18 years at Chetla Girls High School, Kolkata



"We keep sensitizing the students. So, children are confident about taking the vaccine so that they can start school soon. Vaccination target for today is 107," new agency ANI quoted a school teacher as saying.

Chandigarh | Vaccination begins for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Manimajra.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years at Oil India Higher Secondary School, Duliajan in Dibrugarh district.

COVID vaccination for children aged 15-18 starts in Uttar Pradesh; visuals from Civil Hospital in Lucknow

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

"There are 1.4 crore children in the age group of 15-18 in the state. 2,150 booths have been set up across the state to vaccinate the children," CM Yogi Adityanath told reporters.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 11:02 AM IST