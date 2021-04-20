COVID-19: US advises its citizens to avoid travelling to India, says 'even those fully vaccinated may be at risk'

Amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases in the country, the US’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised its citizens to avoid travelling to India, even if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to reports, the CDC in a statement said: "Because of the current situation in India even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to India. If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel. All travellers should wear a mask, stay 6 feet from others, avoid crowds, and wash their hands."