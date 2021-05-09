COVID-19 surge: Uttar Pradesh govt extends 'corona curfew' till May 17

According to a report by Indian Express, all essential services will be allowed and vaccination drive will continue in the state during the curfew. Outside containment zones, grocery shops, and shops selling essential items of daily use such as milk and vegetables can remain open. Pharmacies and shops selling surgical instruments will also not come under the purview of the order.

On April 29, the state government had announced that weekend lockdowns will also cover Mondays and on May 3 it was extended till May 6. On May 3, the restrictions were extended till May 6 before they were extended till May 10.

As many as 298 people died due to coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as 26,847 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 14,80,315. So far, the infection has claimed 15,170 lives in the state.

India is grappling with the second wave of coronavirus infection with many states reeling under an acute shortage of medical oxygen, beds, and crucial medicines. Many states have imposed partial lockdowns or night curfew besides enforcing several other preventive measures to stem the spread of the viral disease.