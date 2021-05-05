COVID-19: Curfew in Uttar Pradesh extended till May 10; here's who will get e-pass exemption for travel within the state

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to increase the duration of the weekend lockdown till 7 am on May 10.

"The corona curfew from Friday 8 pm to Tuesday 7 am, which was extended on May 3 for 48 hours and is in force till May 6 till 7 am has been further extended till Monday (May 10) 7 am," an official spokesman told PTI.

All shops and establishments will now remain closed till Monday 7 am. The decision for extension has been taken for breaking the chain of coronavirus.

On April 29, the state government had announced that weekend lockdowns will now cover Mondays too and on May 3 it was extended till May 6.

Meanwhile, the state administration on Wednesday issued a list of those who will get exemption from e-pass.

According to an official notification, industrial activities, medical and essential services, and its vehicles, e-commerce operators, people with a medical emergency, people related to post office print, electronic and internet services will not need an e-pass to travel during the lockdown in the state. Those who want to travel during the curfew to avail services apart from the services listed can apply for an e-pass by visiting the official portal of Uttar Pradesh Revenue Department.

One would need documents like Aadhaar or PAN card and GST-related papers (in case of commercial units) to apply for an e-pass online.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)