COVID-19: Sputnik V to arrive in India in April-June, says Dr Reddy's Laboratories

In a latest development in the importing of Sputnik V vaccine, drug maker Dr Reddy's on Wednesday said it will be importing the vaccine from Russia in this quarter and supplies from Indian manufacturers will commence from next quarter.

As per media reports, “Sputnik V will be imported by RDIF and we expect it to be available in this quarter,” Dr Reddy’s Lab said.

The initial batches of Sputnik V, however, will be imported from Russia, whose Gamaleya Research Institute developed this vaccine. Dr Reddy’s Lab confirmed that the vaccine doses will be imported from Russia for the time being.

Sputnik V vaccine was developed by Gamaleya Research Institute and the defence ministry of Russia. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is tying up with foreign partners for supply and production of the vaccine.