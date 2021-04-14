COVID-19: Sputnik V to arrive in India in April-June, says Dr Reddy's Laboratories

In a latest development in the importing of Sputnik V vaccine, drug maker Dr Reddy's on Wednesday said it will be importing the vaccine from Russia in this quarter and supplies from Indian manufacturers will commence from next quarter.
As per media reports, “Sputnik V will be imported by RDIF and we expect it to be available in this quarter,” Dr Reddy’s Lab said.
The initial batches of Sputnik V, however, will be imported from Russia, whose Gamaleya Research Institute developed this vaccine. Dr Reddy’s Lab confirmed that the vaccine doses will be imported from Russia for the time being.
Sputnik V vaccine was developed by Gamaleya Research Institute and the defence ministry of Russia. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is tying up with foreign partners for supply and production of the vaccine.
Besides, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd is in talks with the government on fixing the price of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V and there may be some clarity on the pricing in a few days, Managing Director G.V. Prasad said at a virtual press conference today. The vaccine is currently sold at $10 in the markets where it has secured regulatory approval. India is paying up to 150 rupees per dose for the Covaxin and Covishield vaccines, which have been approved.
The subject expert committee of the Drug Controller General of India has approved Dr Reddy's application for emergency use authorisation of Sputnik V vaccine. According to reports, Dr Reddy's is likely to mop up around $300 mln through vaccine sales in initial months. Prasad said the company was also discussing with government agencies a framework to make the vaccine available to the public as much as possible.
Dr Reddy's is in a pact with Russian Direct Investment Fund to make Sputnik V in India. Besides Dr Reddy's, five others--Panacea Biotec Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd, Hetero Biopharma Pvt Ltd, Virchow Biotech Pvt Ltd and Stelis Biopharma Pvt Ltd--are also in pacts with Russian Direct Investment Fund to make copies of Sputnik V.
