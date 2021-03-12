Covid-19 resurgence

New Delhi

The Health Ministry is worried about an ever-increasing spurt of the Covid-19 cases and active caseload in what is seen as the second wave of the dreaded virus.

The Covid-19 cases on Friday jumped to a new high of 23,285 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest in 2021, while the active cases shot up by 8,011, which is also the highest in 2021, and the daily recoveries down to 15,150.

Maharashtra reported 7,067 in 24 hours, pushing the state’s active caseload to 1,07,307, while Kerala registered 34,082 caseload, followed by 34,082 in Kerala, 10,069 in Punjab, 7,820 in Karnataka, 4,344 in Tamil Nadu, 4,094 in Madhya Pradesh, and 2,142 in Rajasthan.

The day’s death toll was 117, with Maharashtra continue to top with 57 deaths, followed by Punjab 18 and Kerala 13. There was no fatality in 19 of the 36 states/UTs.

The national recovery rate has improved to 96.86% of the 1.13 crore detected with the positive symptom, as many as 1.09 crore recovered so far. More than 22.50 crore people have been tested for the coronavirus so far; of them, 7.40 lakh in 24 hours.

HC refuses to postpone March 13-14 judicial exam

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to postpone Delhi Higher Judicial Service Main Examination-2019, scheduled on March 13-14, till the Covid-19 vaccination drive is complete for lawyers.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and AJ Bhambhani said the exam cannot be postponed at the eleventh hour as other candidates who have already arrived for writing the exam would be prejudiced. “We are not going to postpone the exam. Other candidates would suffer,” the bench said.

Virus tidbits

-- A year on from its 1st case, AP fourth on national Covid chart with a tally of 8.91 lakh

-- Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal test positive

-- Telangana to ramp up Covid-19 testing in view of Maharashtra surge