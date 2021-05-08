COVID-19: NHAI exempts tankers-containers carrying liquid medical oxygen from toll fee

In a bid to smoothen the transportation of the oxygen tankers roadways, the National Highway Authority of India has exempted user fee for such vehicles at toll plazas. As per the orders, keeping in view the current unprecedented demand of the medical oxygen across the country due to COVID-19, containers carrying Liquid Medical Oxygen will be treated at par with other emergency vehicles such as ambulances for a period of two months or till further orders.

However, the toll plazas have nearly zero waiting time after implementation of FASTag, NHAI is already providing priority passage to such vehicles for quick and seamless transportation of medical oxygen.

The officials and other stakeholders to assist the government and private efforts to fight the pandemic in helping them in pro-active manner.

Given the current stituation of COVID-19, has created huge demand of Liquid Medical Oxygen across the country.

Besides, the Railways has delivered nearly 3,400 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in more than 220 tankers to various states since April 19. So far, 54 'Oxygen Express' trains have completed their journey, it said.

The railways said till now, 1,427 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) has been unloaded in Delhi, 230 tonnes in Maharashtra, 968 tonnes in Uttar Pradesh, 249 tonnes in Madhya Pradesh, 355 tonnes in Haryana, 123 tonnes in Telangana and 40 tonnes in Rajasthan.