Over 140.28 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far says Centre

More than 140.28 crore (1,40,28,94,550) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far, of which, more than 17.83 Crore (17,83,30,021) crore balance and unutilized doses are still available with them to be administered, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare