India reports 7,350 new cases, 202 deaths in last 24 hours
India

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 11:17 AM IST

LIVE COVID-19 Live Updates: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tests Covid positive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished South African President Cyril Ramaphosa a speedy recovery from COVID-19.
FPJ Web Desk
| (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

13 December 2021 11:17 AM IST

Omicron variant could replace Delta strain globally claims Head of Russian Gamaleya Institute

The Omicron strain of the coronavirus could eventually replace the Delta variant, as it is already happening in South Africa, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of Russia's Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, told Sputnik.

13 December 2021 11:17 AM IST

China reports spurt of Delta strain 'sub-lineage' cases

China has reported a sudden flare-up of COVID-19 cases in Zhejiang Province which registered 138 locally-transmitted confirmed cases stated to be that of Delta strain "sub-lineage AY.4", prompting officials to bar millions of people in the eastern province from travelling outside.

13 December 2021 11:17 AM IST

Over 140.28 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far says Centre

More than 140.28 crore (1,40,28,94,550) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far, of which, more than 17.83 Crore (17,83,30,021) crore balance and unutilized doses are still available with them to be administered, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

13 December 2021 11:17 AM IST

S.African labs agree to reduce cost of PCR tests

South Africa's Competition Commission has reached an agreement with two major laboratories Ampath and Lancet to reduce the price of Covid-19 PCR test prices from 850 to 500 rand ($53 to $31).

13 December 2021 11:17 AM IST

Israel adds UK, Belgium, Denmark to travel ban list amid surge in COVID-19 Omicron variant

Amid a surge in COVID-19 Omicron variant, Israel on Sunday added the UK, Belgium and Denmark to the travel ban list.

13 December 2021 11:17 AM IST

India reports 7,350 new cases, 202 deaths and 7,973 recoveries in the last 24 hours

India reports 7,350 new cases, 202 deaths and 7,973 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 91,456; lowest in 561 days: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

13 December 2021 11:17 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi wished South African President Cyril Ramaphosa a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery my friend, President @CyrilRamaphosa," PM Modi tweeted.

13 December 2021 09:33 AM IST

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tests Covid positive

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild Covid-19 symptoms after testing positive for the virus, an official statement said on Monday.

