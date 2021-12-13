Omicron variant could replace Delta strain globally claims Head of Russian Gamaleya Institute
The Omicron strain of the coronavirus could eventually replace the Delta variant, as it is already happening in South Africa, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of Russia's Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, told Sputnik.
China reports spurt of Delta strain 'sub-lineage' cases
China has reported a sudden flare-up of COVID-19 cases in Zhejiang Province which registered 138 locally-transmitted confirmed cases stated to be that of Delta strain "sub-lineage AY.4", prompting officials to bar millions of people in the eastern province from travelling outside.
Over 140.28 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far says Centre
More than 140.28 crore (1,40,28,94,550) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far, of which, more than 17.83 Crore (17,83,30,021) crore balance and unutilized doses are still available with them to be administered, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
S.African labs agree to reduce cost of PCR tests
South Africa's Competition Commission has reached an agreement with two major laboratories Ampath and Lancet to reduce the price of Covid-19 PCR test prices from 850 to 500 rand ($53 to $31).
Israel adds UK, Belgium, Denmark to travel ban list amid surge in COVID-19 Omicron variant
Amid a surge in COVID-19 Omicron variant, Israel on Sunday added the UK, Belgium and Denmark to the travel ban list.
India reports 7,350 new cases, 202 deaths and 7,973 recoveries in the last 24 hours
India reports 7,350 new cases, 202 deaths and 7,973 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 91,456; lowest in 561 days: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
PM Narendra Modi wished South African President Cyril Ramaphosa a speedy recovery from COVID-19.
"Wishing you a speedy recovery my friend, President @CyrilRamaphosa," PM Modi tweeted.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tests Covid positive
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild Covid-19 symptoms after testing positive for the virus, an official statement said on Monday.
