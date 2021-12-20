Omicron scare: Mumbai civic chief appeals to people to avoid Christmas & New Year parties
Amid the fear of spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has appealed to citizens to avoid gatherings and parties during the upcoming Christmas festival and New Year, and warned of stringent action against those who flout rules.
Active COVID-19 cases in country lowest in 572 days
With 6,563 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,47,46,838, while the active cases declined to 82,267, the lowest in 572 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
India reports 6,563 new Covid cases, 132 deaths
India reported 6,563 new Covid cases and 132 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.
Karnataka reports 5 new Omicron cases
Karnataka confirmed five cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus on Sunday, said state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.
UK records biggest daily jump of Omicron cases
Another 12,133 Omicron cases have been recorded in the UK, the biggest daily increase since the Covid-19 variant was detected in the country, taking the total Omicron cases found in the country to 37,101, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.
Peru confirms first 4 cases of Omicron variant
Peru confirmed the first four cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Minister of Health Hernando Cevallos announced on Sunday.
Omicron becomes dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland
The Irish Department of Health has reported 5,124 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, saying that about 52 per cent of them were due to the Omicron variant.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
