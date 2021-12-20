e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 6,563 new COVID-19 cases, 132 deaths and 8,077 recoveries in last 24 hours
Advertisement

India

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 11:06 AM IST

LIVE COVID-19 Live Updates: Karnataka reports 5 new Omicron cases

Another 12,133 Omicron cases have been recorded in the UK, the biggest daily increase since the Covid-19 variant was detected in the country.
FPJ Web Desk
| AFP

| AFP

Advertisement
20 December 2021 11:06 AM IST

Omicron scare: Mumbai civic chief appeals to people to avoid Christmas & New Year parties

Amid the fear of spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has appealed to citizens to avoid gatherings and parties during the upcoming Christmas festival and New Year, and warned of stringent action against those who flout rules.

20 December 2021 11:06 AM IST

Active COVID-19 cases in country lowest in 572 days

With 6,563 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,47,46,838, while the active cases declined to 82,267, the lowest in 572 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

20 December 2021 11:06 AM IST

India reports 6,563 new Covid cases, 132 deaths

India reported 6,563 new Covid cases and 132 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

Advertisement
20 December 2021 09:18 AM IST

Karnataka reports 5 new Omicron cases

Karnataka confirmed five cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus on Sunday, said state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

20 December 2021 09:18 AM IST

UK records biggest daily jump of Omicron cases

Another 12,133 Omicron cases have been recorded in the UK, the biggest daily increase since the Covid-19 variant was detected in the country, taking the total Omicron cases found in the country to 37,101, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.

20 December 2021 09:18 AM IST

Peru confirms first 4 cases of Omicron variant

Peru confirmed the first four cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Minister of Health Hernando Cevallos announced on Sunday.

Advertisement
20 December 2021 09:18 AM IST

Omicron becomes dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland

The Irish Department of Health has reported 5,124 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, saying that about 52 per cent of them were due to the Omicron variant.

ALSO READ

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 902 fresh cases, 9 deaths, 767 recoveries on December 19; 6 new... COVID-19: Maharashtra records 902 fresh cases, 9 deaths, 767 recoveries on December 19; 6 new...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement