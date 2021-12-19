COVID-19: Maharashtra records 902 fresh cases, 9 deaths, 767 recoveries on December 19; 6 new Omicron cases reported

Maharashtra on Sunday, December 18, recorded 902 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 7,068. Besides, 9 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,349.

767 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,97,500. The recovery rate in the state is 97.71%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 72,982 people are in home quarantine and 898 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 532 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 79 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 249 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 14 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 13 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 8 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 2 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 5 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, six new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Sunday, of which four are from Mumbai and one each from Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad, according to the findings of the National Institute of Virology, Pune. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 54.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 08:26 PM IST