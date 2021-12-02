e-Paper Get App

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021

LIVE COVID-19 Live updates: Ireland reports first case of Omicron variant

FPJ Web Desk
| AFP

02 December 2021 08:22 AM IST

Ireland reports first case of Omicron variant

Ireland has detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, said the country's Department of Health.

02 December 2021 08:22 AM IST

Brazil reports third case of coronavirus variant Omicron

Brazil has reported its third case of Covid-19 variant Omicron, after a Brazilian national who arrived from eastern Africa over the weekend tested positive.

02 December 2021 08:22 AM IST

Mumbai: 3 international arrivals test COVID-19 positive, samples sent for genome sequencing and 'S' gene test

Three more international travellers have tested Covid-19 positive, following which their samples have been sent for genome sequencing and the ‘S’ gene test.

