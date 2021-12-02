Ireland reports first case of Omicron variant
Ireland has detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, said the country's Department of Health.
Brazil reports third case of coronavirus variant Omicron
Brazil has reported its third case of Covid-19 variant Omicron, after a Brazilian national who arrived from eastern Africa over the weekend tested positive.
Mumbai: 3 international arrivals test COVID-19 positive, samples sent for genome sequencing and 'S' gene test
Three more international travellers have tested Covid-19 positive, following which their samples have been sent for genome sequencing and the ‘S’ gene test.
