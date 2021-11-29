Not yet clear if Omicron more transmissible, causes severe disease, says WHO

The World Health Organization has said it is "not yet clear" whether the newly-detected coronavirus variant Omicron is more transmissible or causes more severe disease compared to other variants, including the highly-transmissible and globally prevalent Delta variant.

"There is currently no information to suggest that symptoms associated with Omicron are different from those from other variants," the WHO said, It added that initial reported infections were among university studies -- younger individuals who tend to have more mild disease -- but understanding the level of severity of the Omicron variant will take days to several weeks.