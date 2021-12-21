e-Paper Get App

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 10:13 AM IST

LIVE COVID-19 Live Updates: 73% of new cases in USA are of Omicron

Gujarat extends night curfew in eight districts till December 31
FPJ Web Desk
21 December 2021 10:13 AM IST

US reports 1st Omicron-related death

The US has reported its first death due to the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Texas, according to health officials.

21 December 2021 09:18 AM IST

Gujarat extends night curfew in eight districts till December 31

Gujarat government has extended night curfew till December 31 in eight major cities of the state amid rising COVID-19 variant Omicron cases in the state.

21 December 2021 09:18 AM IST

Canadian foreign minister Melanie Joly tests positive for COVID-19

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced in a public message that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is continuing to work from isolation.

21 December 2021 09:18 AM IST

Moderna says its Covid-19 booster appears effective against Omicron

American biotechnology company Moderna announced Monday that preliminary data suggests its Covid-19 booster shot appears to increase antibody levels against the Omicron coronavirus variant.

21 December 2021 09:18 AM IST

Biden tests negative for Covid-19 after staff tested positive

US President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 after one of his staffers who spent half an hour with him on Air Force One on Friday tested positive on Monday morning, the White House said.

21 December 2021 09:18 AM IST

Global Covid caseload tops 275.4 mn

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 275.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.36 million and vaccinations to over 8.72 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

21 December 2021 09:18 AM IST

73% of new cases in USA are off Omicron

Omicron has become the dominant Covid-19 variant in the US, accounting for over 73 per cent of new weekly cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) latest estimates.

