US reports 1st Omicron-related death
The US has reported its first death due to the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Texas, according to health officials.
Gujarat extends night curfew in eight districts till December 31
Gujarat government has extended night curfew till December 31 in eight major cities of the state amid rising COVID-19 variant Omicron cases in the state.
Canadian foreign minister Melanie Joly tests positive for COVID-19
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced in a public message that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is continuing to work from isolation.
Moderna says its Covid-19 booster appears effective against Omicron
American biotechnology company Moderna announced Monday that preliminary data suggests its Covid-19 booster shot appears to increase antibody levels against the Omicron coronavirus variant.
Biden tests negative for Covid-19 after staff tested positive
US President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 after one of his staffers who spent half an hour with him on Air Force One on Friday tested positive on Monday morning, the White House said.
Global Covid caseload tops 275.4 mn
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 275.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.36 million and vaccinations to over 8.72 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
73% of new cases in USA are off Omicron
Omicron has become the dominant Covid-19 variant in the US, accounting for over 73 per cent of new weekly cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) latest estimates.
