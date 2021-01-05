COVID-19 latest updates: With 16,375 new coronavirus cases, India sees lowest daily rise in six months

India on Tuesday recorded 16,375 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest in over six months, taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 1,03,56,844, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
India continued its streak of low daily new cases as the fresh infection numbers remained below 20,000 for the fourth consecutive day.
The death toll increased to 1,49,850 with 201 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99,75,958 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.32 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.
The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the 15th consecutive day. There are 2,31,036 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.23 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
Kerala has reported 63,324 active COVID-19 cases while Maharashtra has reported 49,955 active cases. Delhi has reported 4,689 active cases, 6,11,970 recoveries and 10,597 fatalities, according to the Health Ministry.
According to the ICMR, 17,65,31,997 samples have been tested up to January 4 with 8,96,236 samples being tested on Monday.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
Here's state-wise data of active cases and deaths released by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare:
