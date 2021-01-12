COVID-19 latest updates: With 12,584 new coronavirus cases, India sees lowest daily rise in seven months

With 12,584 new coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, India recorded the lowest single-day rise in over seven months taking the country's overall tally to 1,04,79,179. Before this, the lowest number was recorded on June 17 last year, when India reported 12,881 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day.

The death toll increased to 1,51,327 with 167 daily new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,11,294 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.49 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh. There are 2,16,558 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.07 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, 18,26,52,887 samples have been tested up to January 11 with 8,97,056 samples being tested on Monday.