COVID-19 latest updates: With 10,064 new cases, India sees lowest daily rise in seven months

Continuing its low streak of fresh daily cases, India on Tuesday recorded 10,064 new coronavirus cases, the lowest single-day spike in over seven months. With this, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,05,81,837, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The country's death toll increased to 1,52,556 as 137 fatalities, the lowest in around eight months , were recorded in a span of 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

Recovery rate is 96.66%

The number of people who have recuperated surged to 1,02,28,753 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.66 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below three lakh. There are 2,00,528 active COVID-19 cases in the country which comprise 1.90 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 18,78,02,827 samples have been tested up to January 18 with 7,09,791 samples being tested on Monday.