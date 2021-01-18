COVID-19 vaccination in Maharashtra: Inoculation drive four days a week; CM Uddhav Thackeray reviews preparation

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in Maharashtra will be conducted four days a week at 285 centers in the state, informed the state government on Monday. This week it will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday reviewed preparations for the same. He interacted with all the Divisional Commissioners, Collectors, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officers through video conferencing from the committee room at Varsha Bungalow.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister inquired about the CoWin app for the registration of vaccinations. Some district collectors, in the meeting, suggested to speed up the functioning of this app. Meanwhile, Uddhav said the suggestion will be passed on to the Central government.

Uddhav further said that health workers who register on the CoWin app should be vaccinated. In the meantime, if someone experiences adverse effects such as fever, muscle aches after vaccination, they should be treated appropriately. "If serious symptoms are found, take extra care of them," the Chief Minister said. "District surgeons, health officers, health workers should be vaccinated. This will help to spread a positive message in the community," he added.

Moreover, the Chief Minister said that immunity develops 14 days after taking two doses of the vaccine. "Therefore, even after vaccination, the rules for COVID-19 prevention must be followed by all," Uddhav added.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister Ajoy Mehta, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Ashish Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary Vikas Kharge, Principal Secretary of Health Dr. Pradeep Vyas, Secretary of Medical Education Saurabh Vijay, Additional Commissioner of Mumbai Municipal Corporation Suresh Kakani and Director of Medical Education Dr. Tatyarao Lahane.

Meanwhile, Dr Pradeep Vyas said that the target is to vaccinate 100 employees per day per centre.