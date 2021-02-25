COVID-19 latest updates: India records 16,738 new cases, 138 fresh fatalities in last 24 hours

The daily rise in coronavirus infections in India was recorded above 15,000 after nearly a month, taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,10,46,914, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday.

A total of 16,738 infections were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,56,705 with 138 daily new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. On January 29, 18,855 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours after which it stayed below 15,000.

The number of people who have recovered surged to 1,07,38,501, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.21 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent. The active caseload increased to 1,51,708, which comprises 1.37 per cent of the total infections, the data stated.