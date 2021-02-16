COVID-19 latest updates: Daily new cases fall below 10,000 for fourth time in February

The daily new infections fell below 10,000 for the fourth time this month taking India's tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,09,25,710, while fresh fatalities remained below 100 for the tenth time this month, according to the Union health ministry data on Tuesday.

A total of 9,121 new cases were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,55,813 with 81 new fatalities, the Union health ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,33, 025 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.32 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh. There are 1,36,872 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.25 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to ICMR, 20,73,32,298 samples have been tested up to February 15 with 6,15,664 samples being tested on Monday.

The Health Ministry has said that 87,20,822 have been vaccinated in the country so far.

Thirty-five cases required hospitalisation after receiving the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine under the vaccination drive, said Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Mandeep Bhandari on Monday.