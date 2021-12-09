e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

India

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 09:19 AM IST

LIVE COVID-19 Latest Updates: Omicron variant may change course of pandemic, says WHO chief

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | AFP

Representative Image | AFP

Advertisement
09 December 2021 09:19 AM IST

Omicron variant may change course of Covid-19 pandemic: WHO chief

Certain features of the Omicron variant, including its global spread and large number of mutations, suggest it could have a major impact on the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, said the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO).

09 December 2021 09:19 AM IST

121 new COVID-19 cases in Thane district

Thane has reported 121 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,70,177, an official said on Thursday.

09 December 2021 08:28 AM IST

No need to panic, severity of Omicron is low: Maharashtra Health Minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said people do not need to panic about Omicron as the severity of the coronavirus variant is low.

Advertisement
09 December 2021 08:28 AM IST

COVID-19: Pune district achieves 100% first dose vaccination target

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement