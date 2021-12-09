Omicron variant may change course of Covid-19 pandemic: WHO chief
Certain features of the Omicron variant, including its global spread and large number of mutations, suggest it could have a major impact on the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, said the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO).
121 new COVID-19 cases in Thane district
Thane has reported 121 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,70,177, an official said on Thursday.
No need to panic, severity of Omicron is low: Maharashtra Health Minister
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said people do not need to panic about Omicron as the severity of the coronavirus variant is low.
COVID-19: Pune district achieves 100% first dose vaccination target
