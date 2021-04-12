COVID-19 knocks on Supreme Court's door: As 50% staff tests positive, judges to hold virtual hearings

As COVID-19 cases in India continue to rise, 50% of the Supreme Court staff have reportedly tested positive. According to an NDTV update that quotes sources, judges will now be holding virtual hearings via video conferencing from home. While sources say that many staff members are believed to have been infected, an exact number has not been made available. It is also unclear whether any well known names feature in the list.
Further details awaited.
