COVID-19: India's active caseload lowest since March 2020, 7,081 fresh infections detected in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India reported 7,081 fresh COVID-19 cases and 264 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The country's active caseload currently stands at 83,913, the lowest since March 2020.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the active cases in the country account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.24 per cent which is the lowest since March last year.

With 7,469 new recoveries reported across the country in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 3,41,78,940. The current recovery rate at 98.38 per cent which is the highest since March 2020.

With the addition of new fatalities, the death toll mounted to 4,77,422.

The daily positivity rate (0.57 per cent) is less than 2 per cent for the last 75 days while the weekly positivity rate (0.62 per cent) is less than 1 per cent for the last 34 days.

With the administration of 76,54,466 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 1,37,46,13,252.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 09:41 AM IST