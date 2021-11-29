e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 05:49 PM IST

Covid-19: India has no cases of Omicron variant yet, says government official

The B.1.1.529 Covid variant or Omicron, first detected in South Africa last week
PTI
Photo: Representative Image

No case of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus has been detected in India yet, a senior government official said on Monday.

The B.1.1.529 Covid variant or Omicron, first detected in South Africa last week, was designated by the World Health Organisation as a 'variant of concern', the health body's top category for worrying coronavirus variants.

A senior official said no case of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus has been detected in India yet and Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia INSACOG is closely monitoring the situation and expediting the results of genomic analysis of positive samples of international travellers.

Amid the mounting concerns over the potentially more contagious coronavirus variant "Omicron' spreading to many countries, the Centre on Sunday introduced stricter guidelines for people travelling from or transiting through 'at-risk' countries and issued a slew of directions to the states for ramping up testing-surveillance measures and health facilities.

It also decided to review the resumption of international flights.

The countries designated as 'at-risk' (updated as of November 26, 2021) include European countries, the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 05:49 PM IST
