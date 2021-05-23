Sombre milestone: India becomes third nation after US, Brazil to cross 3 lakh COVID-19 deaths

Hit by the second wave of COVID-19, India has crossed the three lakh-mark count in deaths making it the third nation after the US, Brazil to cross 3 lakh covid deaths.
Since several days India has been reporting over two lakh daily cases which also skyrocketed to over four lakh cases and thousands of deaths. The death toll on Sunday due to the disease rose to 2,99,266 with 3,741 fresh fatalities. So far, a total of 2,99,266 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 87,300 from Maharashtra, 24,658 from Karnataka, 23,013 from Delhi, 20,046 from Tamil Nadu, 18,978 from Uttar Pradesh, 14,208 from West Bengal, 13,089 from Punjab and 12,494 from Chhattisgarh.
On Sunday (May 23) the daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the 3 lakh-mark for the seventh consecutive day, with 2.4 lakh new cases recorded in a single day. With the fresh cases, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,65,30,132. The active cases further reduced to 28,05,399 comprising 10.57 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 88.30 per cent.
Meanwhile, the country has set a record of conducting the highest COVID-19 testing in a single day with more than 21.23 lakh fresh tests. This is also the fifth successive day that more than 20 lakh tests have been conducted in India. Cumulatively, 21,23,782 tests conducted have been conducted in the last 24 hours in the country.
On the other hand, Brazil reported on Saturday 1,899 more deaths from COVID-19, raising the national count to 448,208, the Ministry of Health said. A total of 76,490 more infections were detected, raising the nationwide tally to 16,047,439, the ministry said. According to the ministry, Brazil now has a death rate of 213.3 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.
Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest caseload, following the United States and India.
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 166.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.44 million. The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,103,118 and 589,670, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 26,289,290 cases.
(With agency inputs)
