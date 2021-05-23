Sombre milestone: India becomes third nation after US, Brazil to cross 3 lakh COVID-19 deaths

Hit by the second wave of COVID-19, India has crossed the three lakh-mark count in deaths making it the third nation after the US, Brazil to cross 3 lakh covid deaths.

Since several days India has been reporting over two lakh daily cases which also skyrocketed to over four lakh cases and thousands of deaths. The death toll on Sunday due to the disease rose to 2,99,266 with 3,741 fresh fatalities. So far, a total of 2,99,266 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 87,300 from Maharashtra, 24,658 from Karnataka, 23,013 from Delhi, 20,046 from Tamil Nadu, 18,978 from Uttar Pradesh, 14,208 from West Bengal, 13,089 from Punjab and 12,494 from Chhattisgarh.

On Sunday (May 23) the daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the 3 lakh-mark for the seventh consecutive day, with 2.4 lakh new cases recorded in a single day. With the fresh cases, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,65,30,132. The active cases further reduced to 28,05,399 comprising 10.57 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 88.30 per cent.