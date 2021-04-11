COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: All-party meeting held to discuss ways to control second wave

Lucknow: Alarmed by a single-day highest spike of coronavirus active cases in the state, the Yogi Adityanath Government convened an all-party meeting on Sunday evening to seek suggestions and chalk out a joint strategy to control the second wave surge of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh.

The meeting was chaired by the Governor Anandiben Patel. Many suggestions were made by opposition leaders during the meeting. To discuss suggestions, the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet will meet on Monday to chalk out a strategy accordingly on tackling the second wave of coronavirus, which has already assumed an alarming proposition in Uttar Pradesh.