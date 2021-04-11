COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: All-party meeting held to discuss ways to control second wave

Lucknow: Alarmed by a single-day highest spike of coronavirus active cases in the state, the Yogi Adityanath Government convened an all-party meeting on Sunday evening to seek suggestions and chalk out a joint strategy to control the second wave surge of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh.
The meeting was chaired by the Governor Anandiben Patel. Many suggestions were made by opposition leaders during the meeting. To discuss suggestions, the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet will meet on Monday to chalk out a strategy accordingly on tackling the second wave of coronavirus, which has already assumed an alarming proposition in Uttar Pradesh.
After the meeting, the Chief Minister pointed out that negligence, complacency and high mobility were the reasons for the sudden spread of coronavirus across the state. “Availability of vaccines added further to people’s complacency on following the Covid-19 protocol and guidelines,” he said.
The Chief Minister said that prevention is the only cure for coronavirus. “The state government is doing its best to control the second wave of coronavirus like it did after the outbreak of pandemic but people need to be vigilant and cautious in following guidelines to stay away from the virus,” Yogi Adityanath said.
