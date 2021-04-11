Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya trust offering Ram Mandir's 'holy-soil' to devotees for performing puja at home

Lucknow: A good news for ‘Ram Bhakts’. The Ramjanambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has now decided to distribute ‘Ram Rajkarn’ (holy soil of the foundation of under-construction temple) to devotees visiting Ayodhya to pay obeisance at makeshift Lord Ram Lala temple.
The Trust has packed ‘Ram Rajkarn’ in small boxes and anyone who appproaches the Trust office can take it free of cost and carry it home after offering prayers at the Lord’s temple.
The Trust Office In-charge Sriprakash Gupta said that a decision to this effect was taken after a large number of devotees demanded holy soil of the temple to carry back home for religious purposes.
Hundreds of tons of holy soil was removed during digging for the foundation of the grand Ram Lala temple in 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya. Instead of throwing away the holy soil, the Trust had stored it at its workshop in Ramsevakpuram for future use.
“Ram Rajkaran is a gesture for hundreds of people who had laid their lives and millions of Ram Bhakts who participated in the Ramjanmabhumi liberation movement and devotees who donated huge sums for the construction of the grand Lord Ram Lala temple in Ayodhya,” claimed Gupta.
He said that Rajkarn (Holy soil) has special importance in Hindu religion. Rajkaran from the birthplace of any God is considered to be the holiest among all. It is due to this reason Ram Bhakts wants to carry the holy soil for offering prayers to Lord Ram Lala’s birthplace in Ayodhya at their home also
Meanwhile, the Trust informed that about 15,000 cheques of donation amount were bounced when sent for clearance. As a result, an amount of Rs 22 crore has been stuck into donation bank accounts. The SBI, BoB and PNB authorities are sending these cheques back to those who issued them to release new cheques of amount donated.
Majority of these cheques were bounced due to amount mismatch in words and figures. Some were issued from old cheque books and others carry overwriting and wrong account numbers. A few of them bounced due to insufficient funds also.
