Shocking! Girlfriend burns alive her boyfriend with mother, sisters help in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: In a shocking case, a girlfriend burnt alive her 25-year-old boyfriend with the help of her mother and two sisters after inviting him at her residence in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh.
Jai Singh Yadav (25), a resident of Karimnagar and a painter by profession, was having an affair with a girl living in Bichhiya Colony. The two had reportedly gotten married in a temple and were living together in a rented house near a Sports stadium.
About 15 days ago, the girl returned to her mother’s place on the pretext that family members were not agreeing to their relationship. On Friday, the girl called Jai at her mother’s home and locked him up in a room.
She and her two sisters along with their mother first thrashed Jai and when he became unconscious, then they set him on fire after pouring kerosene oil on him. After seeing the smoke belching out from the house, someone called in the Police.
The police broke open the door and rushed Jai to the hospital where he succumbed to severe burn injuries on Friday late night. On the complaint of Jai’s parents, the Police have booked the girl, her two sisters and mother under Sections 302 and 323 of the IPC.
During investigation, the girl alleged that Jai was exploiting her sexually and was refusing to give her the status of wife. The Police claimed that the call details records of Jai and the girl showed that both were talking to each other daily even after the latter left him to return to her mother’s house.
The Superintendent of Police Sonam Singh said that all the four accused have been held and a charge-sheet will be filed against them after concluding investigations.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)