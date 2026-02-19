 Software Glitch Disrupts Check-Ins At Delhi, Mumbai & Other Major Airports For 40 Minutes
Airlines faced check-in disruptions at several airports, including Delhi and Mumbai, on Thursday morning due to a software glitch that lasted over 40 minutes. IndiGo, Air India Express, SpiceJet and Akasa Air were impacted. The systems were down from 6.45 am to 7.28 am before normal services resumed. Sources said the disruption was limited and operations soon stabilised.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 12:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Airlines faced issues in checking in passengers at various airports on Thursday morning due to a software problem that lasted for more than 40 minutes, according to sources.

The sources told PTI that IndiGo, Air India Express, SpiceJet and Akasa Air were impacted at Delhi, Mumbai and other airports.

There were no statements from airlines.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

