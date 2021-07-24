COVID-19 in Telangana: Sero survey reveals existence of antibodies in 61% of population in state

Hyderabad: The fourth Sero survey of the national institute of Nutrition (NIN) revealed the existence of antibodies in 61 percent of the denizens in Telangana state. The survey conducted in Jangaon, Nalgonda and Kamareddy districts as sample felt that 94 percent of the vaccinated people imbibed antibodies , while i the six to nine years age group 55 percent of the children were identified possessing antibodies to the required levels.

The survey cum studies of the Sero was conducted mainly among the six to nine years age group and it mirrored the existence of 55 percent antibodies among the children. among the elders 61 percent of the tested possess anti bodies to the required levels, while 82.4 percent of the healthcare workers possess antibodies to the optimum level.

The survey maintained that the antibodies levels have increased considerably among the people in the Telangana state in the fourth phase survey. During the first phase survey conducted in May 2020 only 0.33 percent among the tested possessed anti bodies to the required levels, while in the second survey conducted in August 2020 it increased to 12.5 percent in December when the NIN conducted the third phase survey 24 percent of then tested possessed sufficient and adequate antibodies. the first phase dosage people of vaccination were tested to have possessed 78.5 percent anti bodies, while the two dosed people have 94 percent antibodies potential.

The NIN director Dr Hemalatha maintained the Jangaon district averages increased from the first phase 0.49 percent to the second phase18.2 percent, to the third phase average of 24.8 and the fresh phase 58.76 percent . similarly In Nalgonda the first three phases recorded 0.24,11.1,and 22.9 respectively while the fresh phase recorded 55.88 people possessing adequate antibodies. In Kamareddi first phase recorded 0.24. second phase at 6.9, third phase at 24.7 and the fresh phase at 65.61 percent among the children.