COVID-19 in Lucknow: Situation grim, city heading towards lockdown, says UP Minister Brajesh Pathak

Lucknow: Contradicting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Cabinet minister Brajesh Pathak said lockdown will be imposed in the state capital Lucknow to control the second surge of coronavirus if situation did not improve in next couple of days.

The Law Minister Brajesh Pathak shot off a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Monhan Prasad on Tuesday to express concern over spike in active cases in the last few days. “If the situation did not improve, the government would be left with no choice than to impose complete lockdown to break the chain of second surge of coronavirus,” he warned health officials.

His letter is an eyeopener to describe the grim situation in Lucknow where the number of active cases has crossed 5,000 mark on Tuesday (5382 to be precise). The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too took a dig at the laxity shown by health officials saying that they should work in the direction of breaking the chain instead of waiting for lockdown to be imposed.

“Medical services have come to a naught in Lucknow. There are no ambulances, beds, proper treatment and testing kits available at Covid hospitals for coronavirus infected patients in the state capital,” Pathak fumed.