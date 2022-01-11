COVID-19 in Kolkata: Containment zones under KMC are gradually decreasing, says Mayor Firhad Hakim

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim on Tuesday said that the number of containment zones in Kolkata has been reduced to 29.

“Gradually the things are improving and soon in a week or two the KMC areas will be cleared of containment zones. Strict monitoring and vigil is kept across the city and steps are being taken to break the chain of the positivity rates,” said Hakim.

Hakim also claimed that people in apartments are mostly getting affected as sanitization works are not being done properly.

“I have instructed to sanitize lifts in every flat. Since the lift is mostly a small and closed area people traveling with a Covid positive patient are being infected. Steps will be taken to bring a solution,” further mentioned the KMC Mayor.

At a time when the doctors are claiming that due to insufficient tests the actual number of the positivity rates are claimed to be going down and with more doctors and nurses getting affected, the state health department on Tuesday stated that the nursing students will be used for treating patients.

According to health department sources the first and second year students will be utilized to treat general patients along with asymptomatic Covid patients and third and fourth-year students will be used to treat serious Covid patients also those with comorbidities.

According to several doctors, there are several pass-out students who are trained and don't have jobs that should be utilized to treat Covid patients than those who are pursuing the course.

Meanwhile, all bookings in forest bungalows have been cancelled till the number of Covid positivity rates go down.

State Forest Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick said that those tourists who have already booked trips in forest areas won’t be cancelled but further bookings won’t be accepted till the positivity rates in the state goes down.

However, in the last 24 hours, 21098 new active cases were recorded with 19 new deaths. In Kolkata, the number of new active patients are 6565 with 32.35 positivity rate.

