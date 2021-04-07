COVID-19 in Karnataka: Use of swimming pools, gyms in apartment buildings banned in Bengaluru due to spike in cases

In a bid to tackle the spread of COVID-19 cases, the Bengaluru Police today banned the use of swimming pools, gyms, party halls, and other such amenities in apartment buildings within the city limits amid a worrying rise in cases of infection in the past few weeks.

A Bengaluru Police Commissioner's notice said "In the wake of increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, the Chief Secretary and Chairman, State Executive Committee, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority...has imposed certain reasonable restrictions for public safety and health."

Although, gyms situated outside the city limits are allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Since last few weeks, the city has seen a spike in number of new cases in Karnataka whicch is hit by a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. By the end of March, it was being reported that of the nearly 2,000 new cases being reported that month, up to 50 were children under the age of 10 years. Amid this rise, beds set aside for positive patients have been fast filling up in many hospitals.