Karnataka reports massive COVID-19 spike, 6150 test positive in single day

Bengaluru: Karnataka reported a huge jump in new Covid-19 cases with 6,150 people testing positive on Tuesday. For the past few days, the numbers were around 4000 plus.

The big worry is Bengaluru which reported 4,266 new Covid cases, taking the toll of total active cases in Bengaluru alone to 32,605. Of the 39 Covid-related deaths reported in the state on Tuesday, Bengaluru accounted for 26. Kalburgi recorded 261 new cases, followed by Mysuru 237 and Tumakuru 157.

In view of the surge, the new Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has instructed zonal authorities to expedite the vaccination process. The BBMP Commissioner said that around 35,000 people are being inoculated in the city on a daily basis, and has directed zonal authorities to nearly double the number of Covid vaccine beneficiaries who are inoculated daily.

Bengaluru also reported a new Covid cluster on Tuesday in the Chickpet area, with 39 residents of an apartment testing positive for the coronavirus.

The BBMP is also tying up with private hospitals to speed up the vaccine drive. The civic body has also reportedly asked private hospitals to set aside around 40% of its bed capacity for Covid patients.