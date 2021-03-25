COVID-19 in Karnataka: RT-PCR negative certificates mandatory for people coming to Bengaluru

Amid spike in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, the state health ministry has issued new guidelines to curb the spread of the virus. Bengaluru which is one of the hotspots of the virus, state health minister Dr K Sudhakar said that there are travel restrictions in a way, whoever comes to Bengaluru from other states. Those coming will have to bring in RT-PCR negative certificates otherwise we will test them here.
As per the Centre's recommendation, the government is also introducing quarantine watch app. "We're introducing quarantine stamping from today because positivity rates increased between 20-40 yrs of age. So we don't want their movement when they're in isolation," said DR K Sudhakar.
Speaking about the social distancing and crowding norms, he said, 200 people can attend events in closed spaces while maximum of 500 in events in open areas.
"There are some large religious & political gatherings for which I've sought time with state election commissioner today. I'll request him to minimise this & issue circular," he added.
While, Karnataka is one of the six states accounting for for 81 per cent of COVID-19 new cases in India.
According to the health ministry, ten states - Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases "India's total active caseload stands at 3.95 lakh (3,95,192) today, comprising 3.35 per cent of the total positive cases. A net incline of 26,735 cases is recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours," it said.