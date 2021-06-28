COVID-19 in Karnataka: Patient in Bengaluru diagnosed with both black, green fungus

Amid emergence of black fungus, white fungus, yellow fungus and the latest being the green fungus, an unusual case has been now found in Bengaluru where a man has been diagnosed with both green fungus (aspergillus fumigatus) and black fungus (mucormycosis).

ENT surgeon Dr Prashanth R Reddy at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, in the first week of June, found out when the hospital lab delivered microbiology reports of a patient with both green fungus and black fungus.

According to a Deccan Herald report, the patient had persistent headaches and numbness of the cheek. A CT scan revealed a fungal infection in the sinus and below the eye surface.

The doctor while operating the partient said, "I realised it wasn't just the Mucor fungus. There were crystals inside his sinus cavity. What's worrying is that while aspergillosis is common, this species of fungus is not common. The green colour is not common, it's generally white in colour and is only present in the soil. After Covid, the mucosa of the sinuses is killed. Any dead tissue will lead to the growth of fungus, be it food or the human body."

In his opinion, the surge in fungal infections is due to variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. But the patient's Covid sample is not available for genomic sequencing. "Patients are abusing multivitamins like vitamin C tablets and antibiotics. Antibiotics can't help in reducing a viral infection," he added.