Covid-19 in Karnataka: Death rate remains high despite lockdown

Bengaluru, May 15: Despite the lockdown in Karnataka, the spread of Covid-19 virus shows no signs of abating. But the worrisome factor is the growing number of deaths. The state reported over 3,500 Covid-related deaths in the week between May 7 and 13. This is higher than the toll reported in any month since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

The death toll in the second week of May was more than double that of the first week. In May, more than 5,000 deaths were reported, 2,700 of these in Bengaluru alone.

In May, the daily death average so far has been around 400 across Karnataka and 211 for Bengaluru. After the outbreak of the pandemic, never has the daily death average been so high. The 3,500 deaths reported between May 7 and 10 is a 107% increase from the 1,689 deaths recorded between May 1 and 6. The toll was 1,448 between April 24 and 30.

Bengaluru itself recorded 1,980 deaths between May 7 and 13; this is an increase of more than 157% from the previous week.

The week also saw the number of new Covid cases remaining above 40,000. On Saturday, the state recorded 41,666 new cases, taking the total active cases to 605494. The state also recorded 349 deaths taking the total toll to 21,434. Bengaluru reported 13,402 new cases and 94 Covid-related deaths.

In the districts, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Hassana recorded over 2000 cases and nine districts over 1000 cases.