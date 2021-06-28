COVID-19 in Karnataka: CT, MRI Scan to diagnose Black Fungus in recovered patients made free of cost in government hospitals

Bengaluru: CT and MRI Scan to diagnose Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) infection in Covid-19 patients has been made free of cost in government hospitals and medical colleges across Karnataka.

The Government has also capped the cost of the scans in private hospitals and laboratories. In private hospitals and laboratories, a brain, PNS, orbits MRI scan has been capped at Rs 4000 while it is Rs 3000 for people with BPL cards.

The cost of all three scans together has been capped at Rs 10,000. It would be Rs 7500 for BPL card-holders. The MRI of contrast scan was priced at an extra Rs 1500.

Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K took to Twitter to share the government's decisions on capping prices.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Monday recorded an all-time low of 2576 new cases during the second wave; the Test Positivity Rate too dipped to 1.92% and 93 patients succumbed to the virus. Bengaluru, once the epicentre of the pandemic in Karnataka, reported just 563 cases and 18 deaths.