COVID-19 in India: SC takes suo moto cognizance of ongoing oxygen, vaccine and drug supply crises

The Supreme Court of India has taken suo moto cognizance of various issues surrounding the supply of oxygen, drugs and vaccines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Reportedly, similar cases pending in the High Courts may also be withdrawn to the apex court so as to minimize confusion. As the Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde noted, six HCs were presently dealing with issues that pertained to COVID-19 management.

"We as a court wish to take suo motu cognizance of certain issues. They (High Courts) are exercising jurisdiction in best interest. But it is creating confusion and diversion of resources," the court reportedly said. Senior advocate Harish Salve has been appointed as amicus curiae in the matter.

As per updates shared by LiveLaw the CJI had cited four issues, namely the supply of oxygen and essential drugs, the method and manner of vaccination and a call for state governments to be able to declare lockdown.