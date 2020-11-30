COVID-19 in India: PM Modi to hold virtual interaction with three vaccine development teams today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will interact with three teams involved in developing a vaccine for COVID-19 via video conferencing.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he will interact with the teams of the Gennova Biopharma, Biological E, and Dr Reddy's, who are involved in developing a COVID-19 vaccine.

