COVID-19 in India: Central Government advises employees who are 45 and above to get vaccine

To boost the COVID-19 vaccination drive, The centre has asked employees aged 45 and above to get vaccinated against the coronavirus to check the spurt in daily Covid figures across the country.

"All Central Government employees of the age of 45 years and above are advised to get themselves vaccinated, so as to effectively contain the spread of COVID-19," the government said in a statement.

India, the second worst-hit country in the world, crossed over one lakh daily coronavirus cases for the first time on Monday. Today, it reported 96,982 cases and 442 deaths.