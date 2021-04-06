COVID-19 in India: Central Government advises employees who are 45 and above to get vaccine

To boost the COVID-19 vaccination drive, The centre has asked employees aged 45 and above to get vaccinated against the coronavirus to check the spurt in daily Covid figures across the country.
"All Central Government employees of the age of 45 years and above are advised to get themselves vaccinated, so as to effectively contain the spread of COVID-19," the government said in a statement.
India, the second worst-hit country in the world, crossed over one lakh daily coronavirus cases for the first time on Monday. Today, it reported 96,982 cases and 442 deaths.
Experts say the country is facing a second wave of infections brought on by mutant covid-19 variants and people's carelessness about following rules like wearing masks and maintaining social distance.
Maharashtra meanwhile on April 5 reported close to 50,000 cases, consecutively it has been reporting close to 50,000 cases since last few days. The centre this month expanded the vaccination net making all those who are 45 or older eligible for inoculations.
On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray have both demanded that the vaccination drive be opened to more age groups.
So far, over eight crore people have been vaccinated against the virus since the drive began in mid-January.